Indian state wishes to enhance ties with Vietnamese localities: chief minister
Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai visits Technopark Trivandrum (Photo: VNA)New Delhi (VNA) – Southern India's Kerala state wants to strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese localities, especially in the fields of agriculture, fisheries, tourism, information technology, start-ups, and education, its Chief Minister Sri. Pinarayi Vijayan has affirmed.
He made the statement while hosting Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai, who paid a working visit to the state from July 4-6.
Hai told the Chief Minister that Vietnam’s new-generation carrier Vietjet will launch a direct air route linking the coastal state’s Kochi city with Ho Chi Minh City – Vietnam’s largest economic hub – from August 12 with four flights a week.
This move will create a breakthrough contributing to further strengthening collaboration between Kerala and Vietnam, he added.
The Vietnamese diplomat also worked with Kerala’s Chief Secretary V. Venu and secretaries in charge of agriculture, fisheries, tourism, electronics and information technology.
On this occasion, Ambassador Hai visited Technopark Trivandrum to seek cooperation opportunities. At present, several companies from this park are cooperating with Vietnamese partners to provide technology solutions in some fields, including electric vehicles.
He also attended an event in Thiruvananthapuram city, the capital of Kerala state, to introduce Vietnam’s education to Indian medical students. This is a potential field in cooperation between Vietnam and Kerela in particular and India in general. In 2022, more than 100 Indian students came to study at medical universities in Vietnam. This figure is expected to surge in 2023 and the coming years, especially when there are more and more direct flights between the two countries./.