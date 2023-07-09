Politics HCM City Party Committee convenes 21st conference The Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held the 21st conference in its 11th tenure on July 8 to review the socio-economic development in the city in the first six months of the year, and set out key tasks for the second half.

Politics Vietnam updates EC on efforts to combat IUU fishing A technical mission of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) held a working session with the Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (DG-MARE) of the European Commission (EC) on illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU) on July 6-7.

Politics Prime Minister meets voters in Can Tho city Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies of Can Tho met with more than 300 voters in the Mekong Delta city on July 8 to inform them on the outcomes of the 15th NA's fifth sitting and listen to their opinions and aspirations.

Politics Foreign Minister attends online conference on responding to synthetic drug Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son joined representatives of 70 countries and relevant international organisations at the Virtual Ministerial Meeting to Launch the Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drug on July 7 under an initiative of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.