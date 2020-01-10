Travel Vietnam Int’l Travel Mart 2020 slated for April The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2020, themed “Heritage – Power of Vietnam Tourism”, will take place in Hanoi from April 1-4, announced the Vietnam Tourism Association on January 9.

Destinations Infographic Why Mu Cang Chai should top your 2020 travel list Mu Cang Chai, a remote district which is home to breathtaking terraced rice fields in Vietnam’s northern province of Yen Bai, should top the travel list, according to US-based media site CNBC.

Travel National tourism art photo competition launched The ninth national tourism art photo competition, themed “Explore Vietnam”, was launched by the Tourism Magazine of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) in Hanoi on January 8.

Travel Hanoi named cheapest city for backpacking escape in Asia Hanoi is named as the cheapest city in Asia for backpacking in a list of the UK-based Alpha Travel Insurance.