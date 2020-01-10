Indian tourists to Vietnam increase
Hanoi (VNA) – India climbed into the top 16 markets with the highest number of visitors to Vietnam in 2019.
In terms of growth, the country ranked third with an increase of 27.7 percent year-on-year to 169,000 tourists, after Thailand (45.9 percent and 510,000 visitors) and Taiwan (29.8 percent and 927,000).
Over the past five years, the average growth in the number of Indian tourists has reached 26.7 percent, from 65,600 in 2015 to 169,000 in 2019.
In 2019, low-cost airline VietjetAir launched two direct flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to New Delhi, becoming the first airline connecting the two biggest economic, cultural and tourist centres of Vietnam and the capital of India.
The same year, Indian low-cost airline IndiGo launched its first direct flights between Kolkata-Hanoi and Kolkata-Ho Chi Minh City./.