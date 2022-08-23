Business Vietnam, Japan agree on enhanced cooperation to improve supply chains Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura co-chaired the 5th meeting of the Vietnam-Japan Joint Committee on Cooperation in Industry, Trade and Energy in Tokyo on August 23.

Business Workshop shares int'l experience in public debt management International experience in public debt management was shared with Vietnam at a workshop held in Hanoi on August 23.

Business Nearly 120 Korean firms to join Vietnam-RoK B2B matching event Close to 120 innovative enterprises from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are set to join Vietnamese startups, businesses and universities at the upcoming Vietnam-RoK B2B (business to business) matching event Mega Us Expo.

Business Vietnam, Japan should accelerate implementation of ODA projects: Deputy PM Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on August 23 said he supports Vietnamese agencies and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to hold regular meetings, seeking solutions to obstacles to ODA projects in Vietnam.