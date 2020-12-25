Indian warship visits Vietnam to boost maritime, relief cooperation
Corvette INS Kiltan (Source: Twitter)
New Delhi (VNA) – An Indian warship anchored at Nha Rong port in Ho Chi Minh City on December 24 with 15 tonnes of humanitarian relief supplies for people affected by floods in central Vietnam.
This is part of India’s efforts to assist countries in the region amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hindustan Times reported.
The visit by the corvette INS Kiltan is also aimed at enhancing maritime cooperation between the two navies and contributing to regional security and stability.
On its departure from Ho Chi Minh City, the warship will undertake an exercise with the Vietnam People’s Navy in the East Sea from December 26-27.
INS Kiltan arrived at Nha Rong port under “Mission Sagar-III”, part of India’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief assistance to friendly foreign countries during the pandemic, the Indian Defence Ministry said.
The relief materials will be handed over to Vietnam’s central steering committee for national disaster prevention and control. “This assistance is reflective of the deep people-to-people connect between the two friendly countries,” the ministry said.
Mission Sagar-III was launched in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of SAGAR on security and growth for all in the region, and “reiterates India’s position as a dependable partner and the Indian Navy as the preferred security partner and first responder”, it added.
Earlier this week, India and Vietnam signed seven agreements in areas ranging from defence to petrochemicals and unveiled a joint vision for enhanced security cooperation to ensure stability in the Indo-Pacific during a summit between Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
The developments came against the backdrop of concerns in both countries about China’s aggressive actions. India also handed over one of 12 patrol boats being made for Vietnam under a 100-million-USD line of credit, and Modi described Vietnam as “an important pillar of India’s Act East policy and an important ally of our Indo-Pacific vision”./.