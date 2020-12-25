World 6.3 magnitude quake shakes Philippines A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Batangas province on the Philippines' main Luzon Island in the morning of December 25.

World Ten most outstanding international events in 2020 The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has selected the Top 10 events that shaped the world in 2020.

World Thailand: No lockdown, but COVID-19 control zoning nationwide Thailand's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced on December 24 that there will be no national lockdown but COVID-19 control zoning is being imposed, based on the number and degree of new cases in localities.

World Singapore's manufacturing output surges in November The Singapore Economic Development Board announced on December 24 that the country's manufacturing output increased 17.9 percent year on year in November, compared to a revised 0.8 percent decline in October.