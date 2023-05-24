Business Binh Phuoc’s potential introduced to Australian partners A seminar was held in Sydney on May 24 to introduce and popularise new investment opportunities in Binh Phuoc, a southern Vietnamese province of great potential, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Australia diplomatic ties.

Business Seminar talks promoting African Continental Free Trade Area The Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS)’ Institute of African and Middle Eastern Studies and the group of African Ambassadors to Vietnam held an international seminar on promoting African Continental Free Trade Area: opportunities and challenges for Vietnam on May 24.

Business Indian businesses explore opportunities in southern region An Indian delegation comprising 17 business executives from various sectors like IT, infrastructure, electrical equipment, aquatic processing, technology services, and renewable energy met with their Vietnamese counterparts to explore tie-ups at a meeting held both online and offline on May 23.

Business Phu Tho has first tea product given national five-star OCOP rating The “dinh” tea premium product of the Hoai Trung Tea Co. Ltd, based in Chi Tien commune of Thanh Ba district, the northern midland province of Phu Tho, has been rated five stars at the national level under the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme.