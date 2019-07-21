GoAir plane (Source: India Today)

– India’s budget passenger carrier GoAir plans to add destinations such as Vietnam’s Hanoi capital and Cambodia’s Phnom Penh capital to its international network by the year-end, the IANS, India's largest independent news agency, reported on July 21.GoAir's Vice-President (International Operations) Arjun Dasgupta told IANS that the airline was considering further expansion in Southeast Asia and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries.Dasgupta said that the destinations would be selected keeping in mind the airline's aircraft range. Currently, the airline operates Airbus A320Neos aircraft, which have an endurance of around six-hours of flying time.Consequent to its expansion plans, the airline has enhanced its fleet size and recently took the delivery of its 51st plane. Going forward, it will be adding at least one aircraft every month.GoAir has served approximately 73.3 million passengers since its inception. The company aims to touch the figure of 100 million in the next two years.-VNA