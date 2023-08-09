India’s Namaste Vietnam Festival 2023 to take place this month
A performance staged as part of the Namaste Vietnam Festival 2022 (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Namaste Vietnam Festival 2023 will be held in three southern cities from August 12-17, Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Madan Mohan Sethi announced at a press conference on August 9.
Taking place in HCM City, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong’s Da Lat city, and the south-central coastal province of Phu Yen’s Tuy Hoa city, the festival’s theme will highlight the Vietnamese and Indian people's solidarity and warm friendship. It aims to enhance cultural understanding and people-to-people exchanges, thereby strengthening relations between the people of the two countries.
In HCM City, the event will feature an Indian film festival, which is about to screen six movies between August 12 and 15, a workshop on Vietnam-Indian cooperation in the film industry, a tourism promotion conference, and a seminar on railway development.
Participants will also be treated to performances by Indian artists and a talk show with famous Indian directors and actors, among many other activities.
The first edition of the festival lasted for one month in HCM City last year as a major programme to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence Day and the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-India diplomatic ties./.