India-Vietnam people-to-people exchange meet held in HCM City
The Indian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with the Vietnam-India Friendship Association in the city, organised a people-to-people exchange meet on June 25.
An Indian businesswoman receives BRIA 2022 Vietnam Award (Photo: VNA)
Consul General Madan Mohan Sethi said that the gathering is part of the activities in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-India diplomatic ties, with a hope to strengthen mutual understanding, and consolidate and develop the solidarity and friendship between the Indian people and people of Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.
He noted that potential for bilateral cooperation remains huge, especially in the fields of mutual interest such as economics, trade, culture, tourism, education and training.
The diplomat committed to doing his best to connect economic and trade cooperation between the two countries’ businesses, promote cultural and educational collaboration, and organise more people-to-people exchanges to contribute to strengthening the bilateral traditional friendship.
Vice President of the Vietnam-India Friendship Association in HCM City Huynh Cong Hung said that this year, the city has held a lot of activities to mark the 50 years of the bilateral diplomatic ties, the 15 years of their strategic partnership, and the six years of comprehensive strategic partnership.
On this occasion, India’s AASTA presented the BRIA 2022 Vietnam Award to political activists, entrepreneurs and scientists who have made important contributions to enhancing friendship and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries./.