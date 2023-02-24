A Vietnamese baseball player in the match with Lao national team on February 24. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – DGP Cup Indochina Dream League for baseball was kicked off on February 24 at Laos’s National Stadium KM16 with four teams from Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand.

The first match of the game between the Vietnamese the Lao national teams the same day and finished with Laos players’ winning.

Tran Duc Phan, Deputy Head of the Department of Sports and Physical Training, President of the Vietnam National Baseball-Softball Federation, said that the Vietnamese team participates in this game to learn and integrate with international ones for further development of the sport in Vietnam.

DGP Cup Indochina Dream League for baseball was kicked off on February 24 at Laos’s National Stadium KM16. (Photo: VNA)

Playing at DGP Cup 2023 is a preparation for the Vietnamese national baseball team to attend the 2023 ASIAD in Hangzhou, China, next September, he said.

In Vietnam, baseball and softball were introduced quite early through Japanese, Korean, and American corporations and companies. Currently, baseball is popular in localities such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hue, Da Nang, Khanh Hoa, and Binh Duong. The Vietnam Baseball and Softball Federation (VBSF) was established in April 2021.

The DBG Cup 2023 will be played in a round-robin format. The teams finishing first and second will compete in the final slated on the afternoon of February 26./.