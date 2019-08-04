Illustrative image (Photo: AFP/VNA)

- Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) has called on local authorities to map out plans to deal with effects of unusual weather this year.BNPB’s head Lieutenant General Doni Monardo said that every year, some areas of Indonesia face weather abnormalities that are difficult to identify, so it is important to work out plans to cope with catastrophes.According to him, this year about 150 areas in Indonesia are likely to be affected by natural disasters such as floods, landslides, droughts, earthquakes, high waves and strong winds.Areas at high risk of natural disasters should prepare disaster management and prevention plans, strengthen the capacity of organisations, officials and people in anticipating and handling disasters, he said.For people, recognising the threat of disaster is very important in keeping calm to respond, save themselves and help others, he added.In addition, budget support from local governments and adequate budget allocations for disaster management and prevention efforts are also important.Indonesia is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire associated with a continuous range of ocean trenches, archipelagic arcs, volcanic ranges and the movement of tectonic plates so this is an area of frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruption.-VNA