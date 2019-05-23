Indonesian protesters clash with the police during a protest outside of the Election Supervisory Board (Bawaslu), following the announcement of the presidential election in Jakarta, Indonesia (Source: EPA-EFE)



– A total of 257 rioters were arrested after protests against the results of the presidential election in Jakarta, Indonesia, turned violent, according to Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono.Many others are likely to be arrested if protests continue, Argo said.Early May 23, a police station and booths at a crossroads in Sabang, Jakarta, were burned by protesters. Crowds regularly congregate around fires, making it hard for fire fighting forces to extinguish them.Protesters also reportedly provoked threw petrol bombs at security forces.Disturbances also broke out in front of the building of Indonesia's Elections Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) after a crowd threw bottles and fireworks towards security forces. Police have been deployed and have used tear gas to control the crowds.Speaking at a press conference, Argo claimed the arrested rioters were not supporters of Prabowo Subianto who failed in the presidential election but they were paid to provoke disturbances and attack police.At least six people were killed and more than 350 injured in violent protests that took place after the General Elections Commission (KPU) of Indonesia on May 21 announced the final results of the 2019 presidential and parliament elections.President Joko Widodo was re-elected for the second term as he won 55.5 percent of votes compared to 44.5 percent for his rival, former General Prabowo Subianto.-VNA