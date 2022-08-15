Indonesia: 40 political parties register for 2024 General Election
The General Elections Commission of Indonesia (KPU) has announced that 40 out of the 43 national parties that have Political Party Information System (Sipol) accounts had registered to participate in the 2024 General Election, as the registration period ended on August 14.
KPU Commissioner August Mellaz said that the Peace and Prosperity Renewal Party, the Indonesian Student Party, and the People's Party have not registered until the deadline at 23:59 on August 14.
According to him, as many as 24 parties have declared their documents complete, while the other 16 parties' files are still being examined by the KPU and their status will be announced on August 15.
Indonesia will organise the general election on February 14, 2024, while the local election of Governors, and Heads of Districts will take place in November 2024./.