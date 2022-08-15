World Malaysia expands scale of bird’s nest industry The Malaysian Government has agreed to allow the hiring of additional foreign workers for the bird's nest industry, specifically to clean raw swiftlet’s nests, to overcome the labour shortage facing the industry, according to the country's Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries Ronald Kiandee.

World Floods affect thousands in northern Laos Floods triggered by days of heavy rain have affected thousands of residents in the northern areas of Laos, according to Xinhua news agency.

World Indonesians told to prepare against potential fuel price hike Indonesian Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia has said that Indonesians must prepare against a potential hike in fuel prices as the government looks to control its ballooning energy subsidies amid high global oil prices.