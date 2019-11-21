Indonesia: 74 terror suspects arrested after bombing on Sumatra island
Indonesian police have arrested 74 terror suspects after a suicide bombing targeted the police headquarters of Medan, the capital city of North Sumatra province.
Indonesian security forces (Source: Asiaone)
The suspects were detained in 10 regions, Indonesian Police Chief General Idham Aziz said during a hearing with Commission III of the House of Representatives on November 20.
The suspects belong to Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), a group which pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist organisation, and were indoctrinated into terrorism through social media. They targeted the government and police personnel, who were perceived as "thaghut," or those against the rules of Allah, by them.
The Police's Counterterrorism Squad, Densus 88, keeps moving to arrest some more terror suspects, Aziz revealed.
On November 19, head of the North Sumatra police Agus Andrianto said JAD wants to establish their own territory separate from Indonesia and show their existence by committing terror attacks./.