World Pope Francis makes four-day visit to Thailand Pope Francis arrived in Thailand on November 20 for a four-day visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

World EU-Singapore FTA officially comes into force The landmark free trade agreement (FTA) between the European Union (EU) and Singapore officially came into force on November 21.

World Singaporean economy forecast to expand 0.5-1 percent in 2019 The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) of Singapore on November 21 released a report showing that the country’s economy expanded by 0.5 percent yearonyear in the third quarter of 2019.

ASEAN Vietnam highlights ASEAN’s efforts to observe child rights Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has affirmed the ASEAN’s strong commitments in promoting and ensuring the rights of children in both regional and global scales through dialogue, partnership and cooperation, helping to build a future of peace, stability and prosperity.