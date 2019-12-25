World Thailand’s exports continue facing hurdles Thailand’s exports fell for the fourth consecutive month in November, mainly due to lower prices of oil and agricultural products, a slowdown in the world economy, the US-China trade tensions, and rising baht.

World Singaporean SMEs scale back expansion plans Expectations of business expansion among Singapore small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have sunk to the lowest since 2009, according to a quarterly survey by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and Experian that was announced on December 23. ​

World Indonesia: 91 strategic national projects completed Indonesian Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs on December 23 announced a list of 91 out of a total 223 strategic national projects that have been completed in 2019.