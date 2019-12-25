Indonesia: 98 percent of rivers polluted
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Jakarta (VNA) – Head of Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency Doni Monardo has said that 98 percent of rivers in the country have been polluted, especially in major cities.
Speaking at a recent meeting, Monardo said the most polluted rivers lie on Java island where 60 percent of the country’s population are living.
Citing a report by local water stations, he said the cause is severe chemical pollution from industrial wastes. At present, water on rivers in major cities could not be treated into drinking water, but is only used for washing.
As river pollution could cause a serious disease outbreak, especially during the rainy season, he wished that members of the public would raise their awareness and mitigate pollution on rivers for their health and lives of future generations./.
