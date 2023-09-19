World Thailand's economy affected by global headwinds: Fitch Ratings Fitch Ratings has warned that Thailand's economic recovery could be constrained by a global slowdown while the new coalition government's economic stimulus policies could lead to higher government debt.

World Singapore looks to greener maritime industry Singapore’s first electric cargo vessel is due to start sea trials and launch in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to Yinson Green Technologies (YGT), part of a consortium chosen to help the nation electrify marine craft.

World Thailand, Laos seek to reinforce tourism links Thailand and Laos are seeking to attract more tourists by connecting tourism routes and accelerating the construction of a new friendship bridge.