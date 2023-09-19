Indonesia accelerates completion of national logistics ecosystem
Illustrative image (Photo: Indonesian Ministry of Finance)Jakarta (VNA) - A logistical system is one of the important keys to support the acceleration of the national economic growth, Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has stated.
Speaking at the recent meeting named “New Era of Logistics Costs for Golden Indonesia 2045”, Hartarto said that the Indonesian government continues to improve national logistics performance through various policies, including implementing the National Logistics Ecosystem (NLE) as a form of information system synergy and collaboration between agencies and business actors to increase national logistics efficiency.
The NLE implementation will be expanded to 32 seaports and six airports in 2023, he stressed.
Hartarto noted that the results of the evaluation of the implementation showed several positive impact, such as the Quarantine Customs Single Submission (SSm QC) that succeeded in cutting the total inspection time by up to 22.3% and also saved 33.4%, or amounting to 191.32 billion Rp (12.4 million USD), in costs.
Moreover, collaboration between Statistics Indonesia (BPS), the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), and the Coordinating Ministry for Economy Affairs in calculating logistics costs has shown that Indonesia's national logistics costs were 14.2% of the gross domestic income (GDI) for 2022, he highlighted.
Logistics has an impact on everything, including on the inflation management programme. It is hoped to become a tool to maintain inflation and increase economic growth in the future, he added./.