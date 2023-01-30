President Joko Widodo delivers his remarks virtually at the launch of the Karisma Event Nusantara Festival 2023 on January 28, 2023. (Photo: ANTARA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo emphasised that 2023 is expected to be an opportune time for recovering and expediting the growth of the country's tourism sector, with the government planning to hold several prominent events.

Delivering his remarks virtually at the launch of the Karisma Event Nusantara (KEN) Festival 2023 on January 29, the leader affirmed this year will be a moment of revival for Indonesian tourism.



He said the government has also launched the Proud of Indonesia-Made Products National Movement (Gernas BBI) to get more people to visit domestic tourism destinations, thus the number of domestic tourists is expected to double compared to 2022.

This year, there will be 110 KEN (festivals) as well as 65 sports, music, and creative events to be held all over Indonesia. The country aims to attract 7.4 million international tourist arrivals, he added.

It has been confirmed that several international-level sports events will be held in Indonesia in 2023, including the F1 Powerboat, the U-20 FIFA World Cup, the FIBA World Cup, the ANOC World Beach Games, the MotoGP, as well as the World Superbike (WSBK) race./.