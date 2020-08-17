Indonesia adjusts GDP growth goal for 2020
Indonesian Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati recently adjusted the country’s GDP growth goal for 2020 down to -0.2 to -1.1 percent from the previous 2.3 percent, and 4.5 to 5.5 percent for the next year.
Illustrative image (Photo: Xinhua)
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati recently adjusted the country’s GDP growth goal for 2020 down to -0.2 to -1.1 percent from the previous 2.3 percent, and 4.5 to 5.5 percent for the next year.
Speaking at an online press conference, she added that to cushion the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, her government has been implementing special policies aimed at maintaining and restoring the heathcare sector, and improving the socio-economic conditions for the people and enterprises.
Accordingly, the national economic restoration programme will be implemented to halt the economic fall and revive demands such as consumption, investment and export, as well as increase the supply. Those steps are expected to have positive impact on the economic growth in the last two quarters of the year.
The minister added that the fiscal policy through the tools of state budget will continue its important role in keeping the economy from the danger of further decrease in the rest of the year as well as in the next year.
Besides, the Indonesian government will continue disbursing 356.2 trillion rupiah (24.3 billion USD) to packages aimed at reviving the national economy./.
Speaking at an online press conference, she added that to cushion the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, her government has been implementing special policies aimed at maintaining and restoring the heathcare sector, and improving the socio-economic conditions for the people and enterprises.
Accordingly, the national economic restoration programme will be implemented to halt the economic fall and revive demands such as consumption, investment and export, as well as increase the supply. Those steps are expected to have positive impact on the economic growth in the last two quarters of the year.
The minister added that the fiscal policy through the tools of state budget will continue its important role in keeping the economy from the danger of further decrease in the rest of the year as well as in the next year.
Besides, the Indonesian government will continue disbursing 356.2 trillion rupiah (24.3 billion USD) to packages aimed at reviving the national economy./.