Indonesia aims to attract 6.4 billion USD in three SEZs
Secretary of the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs Susiwijono (Photo: Antara)
Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian Government is looking for an investment of nearly 89.6 trillion IDR (6.4 billion USD) in three newly-established special economic zones (SEZs) of Singhasari in East Java, Kendal in Central Java, and Likupang in North Sulawesi.
Secretary of the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs Susiwijono said that the three new SEZs will attract tens of thousands of workers, thus driving the regional economy and society.
Targeting 12.5 trillion IDR in investment and nearly 7,000 labourers, the Singhasari Special Economic Zone is expected to become a centre for digital economic development through cooperation with multinational technology companies like Amazon, IBM, Apple and Google. The operator of the special economic zone will work with several leading universities in the world.
Meanwhile, the Likupang Special Economic Zone wants to attract an investment worth 7.1 trillion IDR in tourism projects, and welcome 400,000 tourists each year, he said, adding the zone will absorb around 65,000 workers both directly and indirectly.
The Kendal Special Economic Zone has a gradual investment target of around 70 trillion IDR with estimated employment of 20,000 people. The economic zone is hoped to gain at least 500 million USD in export revenue in 2021.
To date, the government has established 15 special economic zones consisting of nine for industry and six for tourism. Eleven of which have operated or have served investors with total investment commitment reaching 88.7 trillion IDR as of the end of 2019, and nearly 8,700 workers./.