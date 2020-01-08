World Indonesia ready to confront EU over palm oil discrimination Indonesia is already prepared to confront the European Union (EU) over the discriminatory policies on palm oil of Renewable Energy Directive II (RED II) and Delegated Regulation EU before the World Trade Organization (WTO).

World Thailand sees record number of rescued human trafficking victims A total of 1,807 victims of human trafficking were rescued in Thailand last year, according to statistics released by Thailand’s anti-human trafficking agency on January 6.

World Jakarta administration bans single-use plastic bags The Jakarta administration has issued a long awaited regulation banning such plastic bags from traditional and modern markets starting in June this year.

World Thailand to send human trafficking report to US The Government of Thailand is completing a report on last year’s efforts to combat human trafficking in the country and planning to send it to the US by the end of this month.