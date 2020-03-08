World Southeast Asian countries take actions against COVID-19 Countries in Southeast Asia are taking drastic actions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak as they have confirmed more infected cases over the last few days.

World Philippine rice producer eyes exports of high quality brand Rice processing firm Chen Yi Agventures Inc. of the Philippines plans to start exporting its high quality rice brand to Asia or the Middle East this year.

World Thailand: COVID-19 confirmed cases reach 50 The number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand rose to 50 after the country confirmed two more cases on March 7.

World Indonesia’s auto exports on the rise despite global slowdown Indonesian Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita has said that the country's auto exports have been on an upward trend since 2018, despite a sluggish global automotive industry.