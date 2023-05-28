Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Muhadjir Effendy swears into office. Source:ANTARA

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Muhadjir Effendy has outlined three priority programmes to create superior human resources.



Effendy said that the Indonesian Government has targeted superior human resources with competency in order to realise the 2045 Golden Indonesia vision, which is pursued through three priority programmes. They are stunting prevalence reduction, extreme poverty eradication, as well as revitalisation in education and vocational training, he elaborated.



Effendy reminded that the deadline for those three priority programmes was in 2024. Hence, the minister pushed for extensive efforts to complete those priority agendas.



The minister highlighted some of the efforts that include refreshing the organisational structure by promoting and transferring officials across all scopes./.

VNA