Indonesia allocates nearly 1 billion USD for labor intensive projects
The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) of Indonesia has announced that it will allocate a budget of over 15 trillion rupiah (992 million USD) for labour intensive programmes to expand the labour market in 2023.
Illustrative image (Photo: Antara)Jakarta (VNA) - The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) of Indonesia has announced that it will allocate a budget of over 15 trillion rupiah (992 million USD) for labour intensive programmes to expand the labour market in 2023.
The programe aims to support job creation and maintain people's purchasing power, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said, adding that the programme is expected to generate jobs for 785,000 people this year.
In addition, a budget package worth 4.78 trillion rupiah has been allocated to road and bridge construction projects with the goal of creating jobs for 80,000 workers.
In 2022, PUPR's labour intensive programme created jobs for 1.06 million labourers. To promote economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry also continues its job creation programmes through infrastructure development projects, which considers local communities as main development drivers./.