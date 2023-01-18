World 7.0-magnitude earthquake shakes eastern indonesia An offshore earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 hit eastern Indonesia's Maluku islands on January 18, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

World Book, exhibition mark Paris Peace Accords anniversary in France L’Historique de Verrières (Historical Association) in Verrières-le-Buisson city on the outskirts of Paris has opened an exhibition of photos, documents and newspapers on the wartime in Vietnam, as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) 50 years ago (January 27, 1973).

World Over 26 million Indonesian people live in poverty Statistics Indonesia (BPS) has announced that as of September 2022, the number of poor people in the country had increased to 26.36 million people, making up 9.57% of the total population and up 0.03% compared to March 2022.