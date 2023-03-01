The Senior Officials Committee for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (SOCA) Retreat takes place on February 28. (Photo: asean.org) Jakarta (VNA) –



Chairing the meeting, SOCA Chair Professor Warsito, who is Deputy Minister for Education Quality Improvement and Religious Moderation at the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Cultural Affairs of Indonesia, welcomed Timor-Leste Director General of the Ministry of Solidarity and Social Inclusion Florençio Pina Dias Gonzaga as an Observer to the meeting and reiterated ASEAN’s continued support for Timor-Leste’s preparations to join ASEAN.



At the meeting, participants discussed ASEAN’s priorities including the ASCC priority areas and deliverables under Indonesia’s Chairmanship theme ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth.



Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for ASCC Ekkaphab Phanthavong commended the range of deliverables for the ASCC this year, saying that he is confident that the ASCC under Indonesia’s able leadership will allow ASEAN to continue to be an epicentrum of growth.



Towards that end, he underlined the importance of the ASCC pillar in strengthening health architecture, accelerating rural development, mitigating impacts of climate change, protecting and enhancing capacity of labour, and strengthening disability-inclusive development.



On strengthening the regional health architecture, the meeting was briefed on the promotion of the health approach to better respond to the health risks in the region. The approach recognises the interconnection between people, animals, plants, and their shared environment.



Another ASCC priority this year is empowering villages to enable them to fast-track rural development in the region. The ASCC will accelerate rural development by harnessing collaborative platforms for knowledge-sharing and cooperation opportunities.



Regarding the promotion of environmental cooperation to conserve biodiversity and mitigate the impacts of climate change, it will particularly enhance the regional capacity to conserve biodiversity and implement the ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution.



On better protecting land-based and sea-based ASEAN migrant workers and enhancing the capacity of workers for the future of work, the ASCC will strengthen the protection of the rights of migrant workers in crisis situations and fishing vessels, and promote reskilling and upskilling of workers to meet future workforce demands.



Regarding disability-inclusive development through enhancement of partnership, this year, the ASCC will ensure the rights of persons with disability through the implementation of ASEAN Enabling Masterplan 2025 and beyond./.

