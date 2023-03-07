Indonesia announces economic priorities for ASEAN Chairmanship Year
Indonesia, as Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2023, has announced three priority economic deliverables (PED) in the financial sector, including reconstruction, digital economy and sustainable development.
Speaking at the event, entitled "ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth", organised by Bank Indonesia (BI) on March 6, Deputy Minister of Finance Suahasil Nazara said that Indonesia wants to continue the G20 Presidency’s priorities in 2022.
According to Suahasil, the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected economic activities. Thus, reconstruction is very important, he said, adding that this can be done by promoting recovery, and ensuring stability as well as economic and financial resilience.
The Deputy Minister also affirmed that the digital economy is also a driving force.
The world is moving towards the digital era, so the government needs to embrace the digital economy to well perform its management function, he went on.
Discussions on the digital economy will promote payment connectivity, increase literacy in digital finance, and support inclusive economic growth and financial resilience, he said, adding that the digital economy will also help raise the position of the business sector in a sustainable way.
The Deputy Minister said that sustainable development is realised through increased funding for the transition towards sustainable finance and green economy./