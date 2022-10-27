Indonesia announces “second home” visa programme
Indonesia has announced a new visa policy call “Second Home” which will allow foreigners to stay in the country for longer time.
Passengers walk past airline counters on Oct. 18, 2022, at Terminal 3 of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten.(Photo: Antara/Fauzan)
The policy is stated in Circular Number IMI-0740.GR.01.01 of 2022 concerning the granting of visas and limited stay permits for second homes, which was issued on October 25.
At a ceremony to launch the policy in Bali on October 25, Acting Director General of Immigration Widodo Ekatjahjana said the goal of the policy is to attract foreign tourists to Bali and various other destination.
He said the policy would come into effect 60 days after the circular letter was issued.
According to Ekatjahjana, the Second Home Visa is certain for foreigners, including former Indonesian nationals, who want to stay and contribute positively to the Indonesian economy.
With this visa, they can stay for five or 10 years and engage in various non-work activities such as investment, tourism, and others./.