ASEAN ASEAN focuses on implementing Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar A Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Myanmar was held on October 27 at the ASEAN Secretariat headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, to deliberate on ways to better implement the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) endorsed by the ASEAN Leaders' Meeting on April 24, 2021.

World Singapore builds largest energy storage system in Southeast Asia Singapore’s SembCorp has entered the final stage of installing a 200-megawatt Energy Storage System (ESS) on Jurong Island, which is expected to be operational in this November.