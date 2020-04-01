World COVID-19: Indonesia offers free electricity, discounts for poor households Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo announced on March 31 that the country will provide free electricity and discounts for poor households to help them cope with the economic shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

World COVID-19: Cambodia offers three-month tax breaks to aviation companies The Cambodian government on March 31 decided to give tax breaks for three months from March to May this year to aviation companies to help offset losses caused by COVID-19.

World WB revises down growth forecasts for Philippines, Malaysia The World Bank (WB) has revised down economic growth forecasts for the Philippines and Malaysia due to the adverse impacts of COVID-19 and strict community quarantine.