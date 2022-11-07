Indonesia approves home-grown COVID-19 vaccine
Indonesia’s Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) has issued emergency use authorisation (EUA) for IndoVac COVID-19 vaccine produced by state-owned pharmaceutical company PT Bio Farma.
Addressing a recent press conference, BPOM Head Penny K. Lukito said that the IndoVac vaccine was produced for use as a booster shot.
Earlier, PT Bio Farma President Director Honesti Basyir said that the company is ready to produce 20 million doses of this vaccine in the initial stage. The figure can be further increased to 100 million doses per year by 2024.
IndoVac's clinical trials showed that the vaccine had good efficacy in increasing antibody concentration and guaranteeing the body's safety.
Moreover, during immuno-bridging trials with comparison vaccines, the IndoVac vaccine had better effectiveness than them, with an efficacy of above 80%./.