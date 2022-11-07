ASEAN 30th ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet opens in Hanoi The Ministry of National Defense of Vietnam’s national military training centre 4 on November 6 hosted the opening ceremony of the 30th ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM-30).

ASEAN Southeast Asian nations promote sub-region tourism The 6th meeting of tourism ministers of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) in Cambodia on November 3 adopted a three-year action programme on tourism cooperation which further focuses on promoting the realization of 'Four Countries, One Destination”. ​

ASEAN Thailand: Naga officially approved as national mythical symbol The Cabinet has approved a proposal by the National Culture Commission to designate the mythical naga serpent as a national symbol of Thailand.