Indonesia arrests 10 terror suspects in Papua
Indonesia’s National Police's counterterrorism squad, Densus 88, has arrested 10 persons suspected of planning suicide bombings in Merauke, Papua.
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s National Police's counterterrorism squad, Densus 88, has arrested 10 persons suspected of planning suicide bombings in Merauke, Papua.
The 10 terror suspects have been detained since May 28, chief of the Merauke district police, Adjunct Senior Commissioner Untung Sangaji, was quoted by local news agency Antara as saying.
The suspects allegedly planned to carry out suicide bombings at several churches in Merauke, Jagebob, Kurik, Semangga, and Tanah Miring, he informed.
But upon finding police personnel on standby at the sites they were targeting, the suspects' acts of terror could be foiled, he added.
Police are still investigating the case, he said.
Asked about which group the terror suspects belong to, he said police are still working to uncover the case.
Earlier, Densus 88 said that it has discovered a terrorist group belonged to Jamaah Ansarut Daulah (JAD) which is linked to the Islamic State (IS) in Papua./.
