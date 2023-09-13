World Laos rolls out new credit policy to motivate economic growth In a bid to increase domestic production and deal with ongoing economic challenges, the Bank of Lao PDR (BOL) has allocated 4.5 trillion LAK (225 million USD) toward a credit policy to support local businesses.

World Malaysia plans to ban export of rare earths Malaysia is planning to ban the export of rare earth raw materials and support the development of the domestic rare earth industry, the country’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on September 11.

World Indian expert hails Vietnam-Cuba special solidarity Vietnam and Cuba have maintained a special, pure and faithful relationship, which is a rare one in international relations, Vijay Sakhuja, Director at the Centre for Public Policy Research under Indian Council of World Affairs, said in an article posted on the reporteasia.com website.

World Marine route turns Vietnam into Southeast Asia’s transport hub A direct marine freight route between Vietnam and Russia’s Vladivostok began operating last year, turning local ports into a transport hub facilitating the flow of goods between Southeast Asian countries and the Russian Far East’s port city.