Indonesia arrests 39 people linked to regional drug syndicate
Indonesian police seize a large amount of crystal meth. (Photo: VCG)
Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesian police, in a joint operation with Thai and Malaysian authorities, have arrested 39 people allegedly linked to a major regional drug syndicate.
The suspects, arrested across the three countries, are linked to a syndicate that traffics methamphetamine out of the Golden Triangle - an intersection of Laos, Thailand and Myanmar that has a long history producing illegal narcotics - to countries like Indonesia, police said.
The suspects arrested in Indonesia could face the death penalty.
The network is run by Indonesian national Fredy Pratama, who remains at large, and has since 2020 amassed more than 10.4 trillion IDR (683.73 million USD) in assets including real estate, Wahyu Widada, Chief of Indonesian national police’s criminal investigation department, said at a press conference on September 12./.