Indonesia arrests three more terror suspects related to Makassar bombing
The Indonesian Police's anti-terror squad Densus 88 on April 1 arrested three more terror suspects with alleged links to the suicide bombing at the Cathedral Church in Makassar city, South Sulawesi province, on March 28.
So far, Densus 88 has arrested 16 people in Makassar and its surrounding areas, spokesperson for South Sulawesi Police, Senior Commissioner Pol. E Zulpan said.
The three suspects were arrested from three different locations, Zulpan informed, without providing further details.
Of the total 16 suspects, six are female and two terror suspects were released as no links was found between them and the bombing, he said.
Zulpan did not provide details on the role of each suspect in the bombing, saying that police are still investigating the case.
Two suicide bombers, believed to be a married couple, blew themselves up outside the church located on Kajaolalido Road in the Baru neighborhood area of Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi province, about 10:30 a.m. local time on March 28.
The two bombers had tried to enter the church compound around the time the Palm Sunday Mass service ended, but security guards had stopped them at the gate.
At least 20 people, including churchgoers and the church's security guards, were injured in the blast.
The suicide bombers, who reportedly belong to a JAD network, carried out the attack using a pressure cooker bomb./.