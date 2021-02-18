World Indonesian President affirms no Cabinet reshuffle Indonesian President Joko Widodo on February 17 affirmed that there will be no Cabinet reshuffle in a near future as the government is focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic combat.

World Thailand plans National Single Window Project Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) plans to push the “national single window” (NSW) project to share citizens’ information among government agencies.

World Thailand: Chon Buri tourism recovers as COVID-19 spread stalls Hard hit by the second wave of COVID-19 last month, Pattaya City and Ko Lan in Chon Buri province, eastern Thailand, have now been declared COVID-19 free and are ready to welcome tourists back to their natural attractions and beaches.