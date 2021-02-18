Indonesia arrests three terrorist suspects
The Counterterrorism Special Detachment (Densus 88) of the Indonesian National Police on February 17 arrested three terrorist suspects with links to the Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) network.
A suspected terrorist arrested in West Kalimantan (Photo: Antara)Jakarta (VNA) –
The three were arrested in Pontianak city, Singkawang city and Kubu Raya district, said Head of Public Relations of the West Kalimantan Regional Police, Donny Charles Go.
Currently three suspected terrorists are still being investigated intensively at the Mobile Brigade Police Headquarters of West Kalimantan.
JAD is responsible for a string of attacks, including suicide bombings at churches in East Java in 2018, which killed a dozen people. The group was listed as a forbidden organisation in July 2018./.