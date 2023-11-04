Members of Densus 88 (Photo: TBNews)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian National Police’s counter-terrorism unit Densus 88 has arrested two suspects linked to the Jemaah Anshorut Daulah (JAD) network which has connection with the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.

Speaking at a press conference on November 3, Senior Inspector Aswin Siregar said the two suspects were arrested on November 1 in West Java province on charges of conspiring to disrupt the 2024 general election.

According to the investigation results, they joined various WhatsApp groups, including the United Muslim Group and Ummatan Wasathan, where they often shared contents related to extremist ideologies stemming from the IS.

They also frequently engaged in fundraising activities with the intent to disrupt the presidential election on February 14, 2024, and in discussions on methods to obstruct the elections in August 2023.

Earlier, Densus 88 announced the arrest of a total of 59 suspects who were members of terrorist networks like Jemaah Islamiyah (JI), JAD, and Anshor Daulah (AD) in October. They were accused of conspiring to plan attacks targeting security forces tasked with safeguarding the early 2024 elections./.