Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan at the Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting (TIMM) G20 in Jaipur, India, August 24, 2023 (Photo:kalsel.antaranews.com)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan hopes that Japan will immediately eliminate four tariff posts on canned tuna imports from Indonesia as part of the protocol to amend the Indonesia-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (IJEPA).

He noted that Japan had eliminated some tariff posts on canned tuna from the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. Therefore, he hoped Japan would do the same to Indonesia's canned tuna.

The minister said that the tariffs elimination for canned tuna is an absolute requirement to complete negotiations on the IJEPA Amendment Protocol.

He said that the 50th anniversary of the ASEAN-Japan relationship should be utilised by maximizing relations between Japan and each ASEAN member country, including Indonesia.



Therefore, this momentum is a good opportunity for Indonesia and Japan to quickly conclude these negotiations, he added.

The minister is optimistic that the two countries can announce the completion of the IJEPA Amendment Protocol negotiations on the sidelines of the 2023 ASEAN Summit in Jakarta in September, and sign the intended protocol at the ASEAN-Japan 50th Anniversary Summit in December 2023 in Tokyo.

Indonesia's exports to Japan amounted to 9.4 billion USD while Indonesia's imports from Japan totaled 6.8 billion USD, with a surplus of around 2.5 billion USD for Indonesia.

In 2022, Indonesia's total trade with Japan reached 42.0 billion USD, an increase of 29.2 % compared to 2021. While Indonesia's exports to Japan were recorded at 24.8 billion USD, the highest in the last five years (2018-2022).

On the other hand, Indonesia's imports from Japan amounted to 17.1 billion USD and Indonesia recorded a surplus of 7.6 billion USD./.