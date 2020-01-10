World Saudi Arabia, RoK temporarily top AFC U23 Cup groups Saudi Arabia took the lead in Group B at the 2020 AFC U23 Championship in Thailand after a 2-1 victory over Japan on January 9.

World Indonesia to focus on promoting economic diplomacy Indonesian President Joko Widodo has stressed that the country’s orientations and foreign policy priorities in the next five year should focus on economic diplomacy.

World Thailand works to address air pollution Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Minister of the Interior Anupong Paojinda have issued statements assuring members of the public that the administration is doing its best to address the issue of air pollution.

World Philippines lifts restrictions on importing Fukushima food Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said on January 9 that the Philippines has lifted restrictions on Japanese food imports imposed following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster due to a lower risk of radioactive contamination.