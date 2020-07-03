Indonesia asks Singapore to re-open borders for tourism activities
The Indonesian government has asked Singapore to soon re-open its borders, particularly those that connect the city state to the tourist areas of Bintan and Batam in Riau Islands, which have been closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ferries are seen docked at Sekupang International Ferry Port in Batam on March 17, 2020 (Photo: https://www.thejakartapost.com/)
During his visit to Batam on July 2, Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Pandjaitan made a phone call with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakhrisnan, requesting the latter to reopen borders that serve as entry points to Bintan and Batam.
Minister Pandjaitan said that Minister Balakhrisnan agreed to review Indonesia's request after Singapore’s general election, which is scheduled for July 10.
Singapore closed borders to short-term visitors in March.
The Indonesian Embassy in Singapore said that the country is likely to close access in and out until December this year.
Border closures have impacted tourism and the economy in Riau Islands, which depends largely on Singaporean tourists.
Batam Mayor Muhammad Rudi said on the same day that he had asked Batam’s representative office for the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) to call on the Singaporean Health Ministry to provide them with a roadmap of when the border connecting Batam and Singapore would be reopened.
The Batam administration also contacted the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore to promote the reopening of international ferry routes connecting the two countries./.