World Indonesia raises 930 mln USD in Samurai bonds to fund pandemic response The Indonesian Finance Ministry announced on July 3 that the country has raised 100 billion JPY (930 million USD) from the issuance of five-tranche Samurai bonds to offset the national budget deficit and fund the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Indonesian State banks to disburse 6.32 billion USD to help businesses The State-Owned Banks Association (Himbara) on July 2 expressed optimism that its bank members can disburse up to 90 trillion Rp (6.32 billion USD) in loans to help small businesses recover from the severe economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World COVID-19 wreaks havoc on Cambodia’s tourism industry The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on Cambodia’s tourism industry, with nearly 3,000 tourism and tourism-related businesses closing and more than 45,000 workers losing jobs as of May.

World Malaysia grounds Pakistan-licensed pilots The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has barred holders of Pakistani pilot licences from working in Malaysia with immediate effect.