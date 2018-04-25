At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured as an illegal oil well caught fire in Aceh province of Sumatra Island, western Indonesia (Photo: www.urdupoint.com)

Hanoi (VNA) - At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured as an illegal oil well caught fire in Aceh province of Sumatra Island, western Indonesia.



Local officials said oil spilled out from the surface of the well and then caught fire at around 1:30 am on April 24 (local time). At least three houses in the area were engulfed.



A display showed that a column of black ash climbed to the sky as the fire remains.



As many as 10 bodies were brought out by firefighters and rescue workers. The number of casualties is forecast to rise. Injured people were rushed to several hospitals.



Indonesia’s oil and gas firm Pertamina also joined hands to control the fire.



East Aceh is dotted with numerous small-scale oil mining operations, which are often run illegally by local villagers.-VNA