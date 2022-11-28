Indonesia: At least one killed in police helicopter crash
Indonesian authorities said on November 28 that at least one crew was killed after a helicopter operated by police sank in the waters off the western province of Bangka Belitung.
Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesian authorities said on November 28 that at least one crew was killed after a helicopter operated by police sank in the waters off the western province of Bangka Belitung.
The helicopter carrying four crew members, all of them are policemen, crashed in the Manggar waters of East Belitung district on November 27, said Aswind, head of the province’s emergency and logistics unit.
A body of the crew was found by rescuers in the waters off Manggar on November 28 morning, said spokesman of the National Search and Rescue Office Yusuf Latief.
The search for the helicopter began on November 27 night as three other crews are still missing, the spokesperson said.
Local sailors also discovered various body parts from the helicopter this morning, Aswind said.
The helicopter departed from an airport in Central Kalimantan province and was heading to Bangka Belitung province when it crashed./
The helicopter carrying four crew members, all of them are policemen, crashed in the Manggar waters of East Belitung district on November 27, said Aswind, head of the province’s emergency and logistics unit.
A body of the crew was found by rescuers in the waters off Manggar on November 28 morning, said spokesman of the National Search and Rescue Office Yusuf Latief.
The search for the helicopter began on November 27 night as three other crews are still missing, the spokesperson said.
Local sailors also discovered various body parts from the helicopter this morning, Aswind said.
The helicopter departed from an airport in Central Kalimantan province and was heading to Bangka Belitung province when it crashed./