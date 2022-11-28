Business President welcomes delegates to Federation of ASEAN Economic Associations conference President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received the scientists and economists attending the 45th Conference of the Federation of ASEAN Economic Associations (FAEA) in Hanoi on November 25.

ASEAN ASEAN extends MoU on essential goods The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has extended the memorandum of understanding on the implementation of non-tariff measures (NTMs) on essential goods under the Hanoi plan of action on strengthening ASEAN economic cooperation and supply chain connectivity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic until November 30, 2024.

Society ASEAN, RoK share experience in development policy enforcement Policy makers, scientists, scholars and experts from the Republic of Korea (RoK), Australia, and ASEAN countries exchanged knowledge and experience in administrative reform in service of national development post COVID-19, at a seminar in Hanoi on November 25.

ASEAN Food festival helps promote intra-ASEAN friendship A food festival themed “Unity in Diversity” opened in Ho Chi Minh City on November 24, with the aim of promoting friendship and cooperation between the people of Vietnam and other member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).