World Thailand seeks to draw 20 million foreign visitors next year The Thai Tourism and Sports Ministry is planning to ask the cabinet this month for a budget of 8.7 billion THB (224 million USD) to support the tourism industry, toward attracting 18-20 million foreign visitors next year.

World Indonesia confident of remaining bright spot of global economy Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said the country will continue to be “the bright spot” of the global economy after the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported robust economic growth in the third quarter and uninterrupted surpluses in international trade for over two years.

World Laos, Australia agree to elevate ties to comprehensive partnership Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese have agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship between the two countries to a comprehensive partnership.

World Vietnam calls for end to conflict in Ukraine at UNGA’s emergency session Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has stressed the need to give the top priority to ending the conflict, restoring peace, and protecting security and safety of civilians and civil infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.