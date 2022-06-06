Indonesia, Australia boost bilateral ties
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is leading a delegation to visit Indonesia from June 5-7.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (left) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Photo: AFP)Jakarta (VNA) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is leading a delegation to visit Indonesia from June 5-7.
The visit reflects the importance of the Indonesia-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership, and aims to promote bilateral cooperation in various areas.
On June 6, Albanese had a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, during which they discussed collaboration in trade, investment, climate change and security.
The leaders focused their discussion on economic ties, especially the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA), which came into force in 2020 but has yet to be implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They also compared notes on regional and international issues of shared concern, including cooperation in ensuring regional security.
The same day, Albanese met with Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Dato Lim Jock Hoi to seek ways to enhance relations between the grouping and Australia in the new situation./.