World International arrivals in Indonesia highest since outset of COVID-19 International tourist arrivals in Indonesia reached 111,100 in April this year, the highest on record since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Head of Statistics Indonesia (BPS) Margo Yuwono.

World Malaysia reiterates commitments towards achieving carbon-neutral by 2050 Malaysia will soon enact climate change-related legislation, given that the country has committed to becoming a carbon neutral nation by 2050, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.