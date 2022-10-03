Indonesia, Australia cooperate in fighting IUU fishing
Indonesia and Australia have agreed to strengthen cooperation in eradicating illegal fishing near the sea borders between the two countries, Indonesian news agency Antara reported.
Indonesia and Australia sign a cooperation document at the "22nd Indonesia-Australia Fisheries Surveillance Forum (IASFS) Annual Meeting" in Darwin, Australia, in October 2022. (Photo: ANTARA)Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia and Australia have agreed to strengthen cooperation in eradicating illegal fishing near the sea borders between the two countries, Indonesian news agency Antara reported.
The cooperation is part of effort to prevent marine and fishery resources from the threat of illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing particularly in the border area between Timor Sea and Arafura Sea.
Indonesia and Australia are committed to creating a maritime territory which is safe and free from IUU, Director General of Maine and Fishery Resources Surveillance at the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry Rear Admiral Adin Nurawaluddin said in a press statement released on October 2.
The agreement is the realisation of long-term resolution the two countries agreed upon at the 22nd Indonesia-Australia Fisheries Surveillance Forum (IASFS) in Darwin, Australia.
Indonesia and Australia have formed three working groups to realise the joint action in supporting the effort to combat illegal fishing.
The three working groups are respectively engaged in public information campaign, surveillance and law enforcement, and alternative livelihood./.