Indonesia, Australia cooperate to exploit green energy
The Indonesian government has formalised a collaboration with Australian renewable energy company Sun Cable in a bid to create an energy distribution network in the archipelago.
Jakarta (VNA) - The Indonesian government has formalised a collaboration with Australian renewable energy company Sun Cable in a bid to create an energy distribution network in the archipelago.
According to Sun Cable's November 15 statement, the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) and Sun Cable signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the G20 Summit in Bali, committing to inter-island grid connectivity policy and technical programme development.
Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif highlighted the importance of energy infrastructure in connecting the centers of great energy production to centers of high energy consumption.
Indonesia is planning to build a super grid to address the mismatch between renewable energy resources and the location of high electricity demand areas, and to maintain the electricity system stability and security, the official said.
Development of the green industry in Indonesia could add at least 115 billion USD to the country's economy and create 5 million jobs by 2035, according to a study released on November 15./.
According to Sun Cable's November 15 statement, the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) and Sun Cable signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the G20 Summit in Bali, committing to inter-island grid connectivity policy and technical programme development.
Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif highlighted the importance of energy infrastructure in connecting the centers of great energy production to centers of high energy consumption.
Indonesia is planning to build a super grid to address the mismatch between renewable energy resources and the location of high electricity demand areas, and to maintain the electricity system stability and security, the official said.
Development of the green industry in Indonesia could add at least 115 billion USD to the country's economy and create 5 million jobs by 2035, according to a study released on November 15./.