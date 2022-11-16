World Philippines posts 7.6% GDP growth in Q3 The Philippines’ gross domestic product (GDP) grew at a faster-than-expected pace of 7.6% in the third quarter of 2022, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

World Malaysian economy posts fastest growth in ASEAN Malaysia's economic growth is the fastest among six ASEAN countries in the third quarter (Q3) and also in the first nine months of this year, an official has said.

World Thailand seeks to draw 20 million foreign visitors next year The Thai Tourism and Sports Ministry is planning to ask the cabinet this month for a budget of 8.7 billion THB (224 million USD) to support the tourism industry, toward attracting 18-20 million foreign visitors next year.

World Indonesia confident of remaining bright spot of global economy Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said the country will continue to be “the bright spot” of the global economy after the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported robust economic growth in the third quarter and uninterrupted surpluses in international trade for over two years.