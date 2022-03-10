Indonesia, Australia join hands for women's empowerment
The Indonesian and Australian governments have agreed to push for the empowerment of women and girls, who suffered health, economic, and humanitarian impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, via dialogues among women leaders.
As reported by the Indonesian news agency Antara, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno L. P. Marsudi and Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women Marise Payne will hold a Southeast Asia Dialogue of Women Leaders on March 18.
In a written statement of Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Marsudi remarked that the dialogue will contribute to the sustainable promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls in Southeast Asia and Australia.
The virtual meeting will bring together over 30 Southeast Asian and Australian women leaders and prominent women figures, with different professional, cultural, and academic backgrounds.
It will highlight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women and daughters and discuss cooperation proposals with policy makers in the region. Its will complement and strengthen similar efforts made at other regional and international forums, such as the UN, G20, and ASEAN.
Meanwhile, through its written statement, the Australian Embassy in Indonesia affirmed that both foreign ministers remain committed to protecting the rights of women and girls./.
