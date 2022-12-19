World Vietnamese President's visit to Indonesia marks new milestone in bilateral ties Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s state visit to Indonesia will mark a new milestone in the unique and old relationship between the two countries, Veeramalla Anjaiah, a senior researcher at the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (CSEAS) in Indonesia, has said.

World Former Indonesian Ambassador recalls impressions about Vietnam Former Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi has shared that he is “very impressed that Vietnamese people are very humble and hard working” that are formed and nurtured during the process of national construction and development.

World Indonesian scholar hails cooperation potential between Indonesia, Vietnam Indonesian well-known scholar Prof. Aleksius Jemadu has said that Indonesia and Vietnam have a lot of potential to strengthen relations in economy, trade, and investment, and jointly promote and maintain regional stability thanks to their traditional relationship and shared view on issues.

World Indonesian scholar hails Vietnamese President’s upcoming visit Indonesian scholar and veteran journalist Mohammah Anthoni has hailed the significance of the upcoming State visit to Jakarta by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc from December 21-23.