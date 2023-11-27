Indonesia, Australia sign MoU to boost electric vehicle cooperation
The Indonesian and Australian governments have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the establishment of a bilateral mechanism to promote their electric vehicle (EV) collaboration.
Jakarta (VNA) - The Indonesian and Australian governments have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the establishment of a bilateral mechanism to promote their electric vehicle (EV) collaboration.
The MoU was signed by Indonesian ad interim Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Erick Thohir, and Australian Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic, in Jakarta.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Thohir affirmed that Indonesia and Australia not only have close geopolitical ties, but both also have abundant mineral resources, as well as the opportunity to become key players in the global EV supply chain.
The MoU signing was a follow-up to a commitment to advance cooperation in the EV industry, which was announced by the Indonesian President and the Australian PM at the recent Indonesia-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting.
According to Thohir, Indonesia has developed the nickel downstream industry toward the EV ecosystem in the last five years.
There are three factories in Indonesia that are operating to produce mixed hydroxide precipitate, the basic material for battery precursors.
Several battery manufacturing projects are expected to start in the next few years, the minister noted, expressing the belief that this MoU can be a milestone for real collaboration to achieve this shared ambition./.
The MoU was signed by Indonesian ad interim Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Erick Thohir, and Australian Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic, in Jakarta.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Thohir affirmed that Indonesia and Australia not only have close geopolitical ties, but both also have abundant mineral resources, as well as the opportunity to become key players in the global EV supply chain.
The MoU signing was a follow-up to a commitment to advance cooperation in the EV industry, which was announced by the Indonesian President and the Australian PM at the recent Indonesia-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting.
According to Thohir, Indonesia has developed the nickel downstream industry toward the EV ecosystem in the last five years.
There are three factories in Indonesia that are operating to produce mixed hydroxide precipitate, the basic material for battery precursors.
Several battery manufacturing projects are expected to start in the next few years, the minister noted, expressing the belief that this MoU can be a milestone for real collaboration to achieve this shared ambition./.