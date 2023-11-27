World ASEAN - sustainable minerals investment destination The 9th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Minerals (AMMin) was held recently in Phnom Penh with the theme of “Promoting ASEAN as a Sustainable Minerals Investment Destination”.

World Indonesia’s growth forecast among highest in ASEAN, G20 countries Indonesia's economic projections at 5% this year are one of the highest among ASEAN and G20 countries amid the current global turmoil, according to Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

World Cambodia kicks off national water festival Cambodia’s water festival, which was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, opened on November 26 afternoon under the auspices of King Norodom Sihamoni.

World Thailand approves Eastern Economic Corridor development plan Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Committee on November 24 approved the EEC development plan for the 2023-2027 period to attract on average of 100 billion THB (2.8 billion USD) yearly.