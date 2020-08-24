Politics PM attends 3rd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the virtual third Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Leaders’ Meeting on August 24, together with high-ranking leaders from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and China.

World Myanmar, Japan agree to reopen borders to each other’s citizens Myanmar and Japan have agreed to reopen borders for expatriates and other long-term residents as soon as early September, relaxing travel restrictions that were imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19.

ASEAN Australian firms urged to explore opportunities in ASEAN Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism, and Investment Simon Birmingham called on Australia’s business community to explore more opportunities in the ten ASEAN member states during a webinar held over the weekend.

ASEAN ASEAN senior officials convene online meeting The 38th ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Energy (SOME 38) took place online on August 24 to review a series of activities and prepare for the upcoming 38th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM).