World Singaporean newspaper spotlights President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s State visit The Straits Times of Singapore has run articles highlighting Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc's State visit to the country from February 24-26.

World Indonesia shortens COVID-19 vaccine booster interval for elderly Indonesia’s Health Ministry has decided to shorten the time gap between the second and third dose of vaccine boosters for the elderly aged 60 and above.

World Cambodia vaccinates children aged 3-5 against COVID-19 Cambodia on February 23 started vaccinating children as young as three against COVID-19, becoming one of the first countries to cover the age group of those below five.

ASEAN ASEAN, UK boost trade cooperation ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi and UK Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan have discussed overall economic ties between the two sides.