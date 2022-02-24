Indonesia becomes ASEAN Para Games 2022 host
Indonesia has received official approval to replace Vietnam to host the ASEAN Para Games 2022, Indonesian Minister of Youth and Sport Zainudin Amali said on February 24.
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia has received official approval to replace Vietnam to host the ASEAN Para Games 2022, Indonesian Minister of Youth and Sport Zainudin Amali said on February 24.
ASEAN Para Games is normally organised together with the the SEA Games, but Vietnam, the host of the games, asked for Indonesia's support in organising it, he said.
Zainudin said that although the time given by the ASEAN Para Sports Federation is relatively short as the latest ASEAN Para Games in the Philippines has been cancelled, Indonesia will do its best to revive this event.
He added that Indonesian athletes are ready for the ASEAN Para Games 2022, urging the Ministry of Youth and Sports to accept responsibility for hosting the event.
This is the second time Indonesia has hosted such games. Previously in 2011, the country organised the event in Solo city.
As scheduled, the ASEAN Para Games 2022 will take place from July 20-31 with 14 sports. Recently, Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka has been appointed as Chairman of the Organising Board of the games./.
ASEAN Para Games is normally organised together with the the SEA Games, but Vietnam, the host of the games, asked for Indonesia's support in organising it, he said.
Zainudin said that although the time given by the ASEAN Para Sports Federation is relatively short as the latest ASEAN Para Games in the Philippines has been cancelled, Indonesia will do its best to revive this event.
He added that Indonesian athletes are ready for the ASEAN Para Games 2022, urging the Ministry of Youth and Sports to accept responsibility for hosting the event.
This is the second time Indonesia has hosted such games. Previously in 2011, the country organised the event in Solo city.
As scheduled, the ASEAN Para Games 2022 will take place from July 20-31 with 14 sports. Recently, Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka has been appointed as Chairman of the Organising Board of the games./.