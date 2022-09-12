Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesia National Police will deploy more than 8,000 officers to secure a series of activities scheduled under the G20 Leader's Summit in Bali on November 15 and 16, 2022.



Earlier, 6,826 police personnel were prepared to secure the event, but the National Police headquarters instructed that the number be augmented by 20%, Bali Police chief, Inspector General Putu Jayan Danu Putra, informed on September 12.



Personnel from the Bali Police and the National Police Headquarters' Under Operation Control (BKO) will jointly secure the G20 Summit, he said.



Meanwhile, the Regional Military Commander (Pangdam) IX/Udayana and Commander of the Bali Regional Security Task Force for the G20, Major General Sonny Aprianto, said that the army is planning to deploy 6,000 soldiers to help the police secure G20 Summit activities.



He said he will also place 2,000 soldiers on standby to anticipate natural disasters./.