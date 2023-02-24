World RoK court opens trial on fatal abuse of Vietnamese boy case The Suwon district court in Gyeonggi province, the Republic of Korea (RoK) on February 23 opened a first-instance trial on a principal of a kindergarten in Hwaseong city accused of abusing a 9-month-old Vietnamese boy to death in November last year.

World Singapore’s core inflation up 5.5% in January Singapore's core inflation rose to 5.5% year-on-year in January, the highest since November 2008, according to a press release by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on February 23.

World Indonesia encourages increased processing in agriculture, fisheries Indonesian President Joko Widodo has underlined that the downstream process (the processing of raw products) should not be limited in mining but expanded to other sectors such as agriculture and fisheries.