Illustrative photo (Photo:VNA)

Labuan Bajo (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo on May 9 had bilateral meetings with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone, and Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Taur Matan Ruak on the sidelines of the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara.

Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said after accompanying the President in the bilateral meeting with the Malaysian PM that the Indonesian President has emphasised the importance for the two countries to immediately resolve several aspects of the maritime and land borders.

“President Jokowi once again reminded of the importance of optimising the One Channel System and protection of Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia," stated Retno.

For his part, the Malaysian PM once again extended an invitation to President Jokowi to visit Malaysia to boost cooperation between the two countries.



Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone discussed a number of economic cooperation between the two countries, including in energy and transportation.

The two leaders mostly talked about the economic cooperation, including several collaborations with Indonesian SOEs, such as electricity company PLN and Electricite Du Laos, the procurement of aircraft from PT DI for the Lao air force, and also the procurement of trains from PT Inka for the PetroTrade Laos Company, said Retno.

Both leaders also emphasised the importance for the two countries to enhance cooperation in eradicating trafficking in persons which currently occur frequently in ASEAN member states, she added.

President Joko Widodo on May 9 also held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Timor-Leste, Taur Matan Ruak, during which he stressed the importance of economic cooperation, particularly in the border areas between the two countries.



Both leaders agreed to form a joint working group that would prepare for the development of the economic region in the border area of the two countries.



The Indonesian President also reminded the importance of resolving the border negotiation issue promptly.



The Timor-Leste PM expressed gratitude for Indonesia's support of his country's membership in ASEAN.

The roadmap for Timor-Leste to gain ASEAN membership was discussed and approved by ASEAN leaders on May 10 at the 42nd ASEAN Summit, where the Prime Minister of Timor-Leste was present as an observer./.