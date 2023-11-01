World Laos, Thailand talk building of railway bridge over Mekong River The foreign ministers of Laos and Thailand have begun talks on the construction of a railway bridge over the Mekong River to connect Laos’s Vientiane capital and Thailand's northeast province of Nong Khai.

World Thai cosmetics makers aim to go global Thailand’s National Science and Technology Development (NSTDA) has opened a one-stop service to assist entrepreneurs in the cosmetics industry in entering the global market.

World Indonesia, Netherlands step up coooperation Indonesia and the Netherlands announced a Plan of Actions (PoA) of the Comprehensive Partnership for 2024-2025, which will serve as a roadmap for continued partnership and collaboration between the two nations, in Jakarta on October 31.