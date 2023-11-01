Indonesia breaks ground for airport in new capital
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on November 1 attends a groundbreaking ceremony for Nusantara Capital Airport. (Photo: executive office of the Indonesian President)Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo on November 1 attended a groundbreaking ceremony for Nusantara Capital Airport (IKN Airport) located in East Kalimantan province on Borneo island.
At the event, President Widodo said the construction of the airport is important as demand for transport from and to the IKN is increasing, highlighting the airport will enhance the accessibility and connectivity of the area, and help improve its competitive edge.
He expressed his hope that it will encourage economic growth, and fuel develop in the IKN.
The 245-hectare airport includes a terminal that spans 7,350 square metres, and a runway measuring 3,000 x 45 metres that is designed to accommodate wide-body aircraft.
Built at the total cost of 4.3 trillion IDR (270.6 million USD), the airport is expected to become operational by mid-2024./.