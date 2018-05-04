Indonesian President Joko Widodo (R) and Brunei’s Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah met in Jakarta on May 3 to discuss a number of bilateral and regional issues (Source: Fakta News)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Brunei’s Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah met in Jakarta on May 3 to discuss a number of bilateral and regional issues.



President Widodo welcomed the Sultan to visit Indonesia and said the cooperation between the two countries is growing well across the board.



For his part, the Sultan affirmed that his visit demonstrates the friendship between Brunei and Indonesia and looks to enhance the bilateral collaboration.



The two leaders exchanged a series of matters relating to trade, labour and East Sea.



They stressed the need to strengthen the bilateral trade via promoting investment cooperation in the fields of their strengths such as aquaculture, agriculture, transport and seaport.



Agriculture is one of the cooperative fields that both countries are making efforts to promote, they said.



Brunei’s Sultan pledged to ensure security and health for Indonesian migrant workers who have contributed to economic development in his country.



Currently, nearly 80,000 Indonesian workers are living and working in Brunei, making up some 20 percent of the country’s total population.



Host and guest underlined the central role and solidarity of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the support for the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA) headquartered in Jakarta to improve its operational efficiency in coping with natural disasters and addressing humanitarian issues.-VNA